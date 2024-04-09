Spring Fling at Ballinger Thriftway April 27, 2024 for vendors with samples of food and drink



Spring Fling at Ballinger Thriftway will feature local vendors coming to bring you product samples.









Spring Fling is going to be a fun opportunity to explore new local products and vendors. As you travel the isles and meet our wonderful local vendors, you will get to taste some of the best Washington curated products.Mark your calendar for April 27, 2024 from noon to 4pm for Food, drinks and fun!