Seattle Genealogical Society workshop April 13, 2024: Finally Get Organized

Start organizing according to your natural learning style!





This talk will help you identify your specific learning style and will share brain- and research-based organizing strategies for each style. Learn how you learn so you can finally get organized with the right system for YOU!



Speaker: Elizabeth Swanay O'Neal is a professional genealogist who writes, lectures, and consults on a variety of topics. For 35 years, she has made it her goal to research, preserve, and share her family stories. Elizabeth is the author of the family history lifestyle blog



