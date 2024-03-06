"Vanity Fair" opens Thursday, March 7, 2024 from UW Drama

Vanity Fair cast photo

Courtesy UW Drama

Enter the world of "Vanity Fair," where rich storytelling and nuanced performances explore the complexities of human ambition and morality. Enter the world of "Vanity Fair," where rich storytelling and nuanced performances explore the complexities of human ambition and morality.





Directed by UW School of Drama Director MFA in Directing candidate Kate Drummond, this compelling production brings William Makepeace Thackeray's classic novel to life on stage, adapted by Kate Hamill.









Venue:



According to director Kate Drummond, “The central image of this production is going for the brass ring on a vintage carousel."



She further reflects, "When the carousel slows to a stop and you're left with what you've done, can you say that you tried everything you could to grab that ring? Isn’t it better to have laid it all on the line, even if it makes you look a little silly along the way, than to have given up and just been along for the ride?"

In Vanity Fair, Becky, orphaned and disadvantaged, is cunning and ambitious, while Amelia, born into privilege, is well-intentioned but naive. As they each strive to secure love, success, and stability in the patriarchy of early 19th-century London, they face many obstacles to their dreams. Through Becky and Amelia’s travails, this thrilling, highly theatrical (im)morality play explores the flexibility of our morals when faced with the harsh realities of our lives.



Dates & Performances Join us at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse from March 7, 2024, to March 16, 2024, for an unforgettable theatrical experience.Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse 4045 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105 - Google Map In Vanity Fair, Becky, orphaned and disadvantaged, is cunning and ambitious, while Amelia, born into privilege, is well-intentioned but naive. As they each strive to secure love, success, and stability in the patriarchy of early 19th-century London, they face many obstacles to their dreams. Through Becky and Amelia’s travails, this thrilling, highly theatrical (im)morality play explores the flexibility of our morals when faced with the harsh realities of our lives.



Thursday, Friday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday - 7:30 pm

Sunday - 2:00 pm March 7-9, 12-16, 2024

Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs. 30 mins plus a 10-min intermission.



Tickets, Contact: & Accessibility





Price: $10-$20

Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800) 859-5342 (12–4 p.m., M–F)



The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D.





The School of Drama’s public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in five different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide further opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent, internationally known artists.







