Building fire in Lake City

Photo courtesy SDOT

Seattle Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a residential building in the 3300 block of NE 125th St in Lake City.





All eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked during the response.



The cause is under investigation.



No report of injuries.







Crews found a fire on the third floor of a residential structure. The sprinkler system got the fire under control. Crews worked to completely extinguish the fire.