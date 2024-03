Photo by Gordon Snyder

We were wandering around Fircrest’s open areas. After saying “Hello" to a couple of folks out for their walk, Charlie spotted one of his favorite landmarks. We were wandering around Fircrest’s open areas. After saying “Hello" to a couple of folks out for their walk, Charlie spotted one of his favorite landmarks.





Obviously, he needed to get caught up with who’s been there.





We stop for photos and we stop for sniffs.





--Gordon Snyder