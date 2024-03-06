Local resident named to Dean's List at Dickinson College
Lily Hogan, a junior philosophy major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2023 semester.
A graduate of Shorewood High School, she is the daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash.
All students earning a position on the dean's list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.
Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the community and the globe.
