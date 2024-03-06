Repair project at Shoreline Library will close bathrooms and large meeting room

Shoreline Library photo by Steven H. Robinson

A repair project will begin on Monday, March 11 at the Shoreline Library. During construction, you won't be able to access the bathrooms or large meeting room.





We anticipate repairs will be complete by early summer. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.



The bathroom floors and wall frames are damaged and must be replaced. In 2023, the Shoreline Library bathrooms closed for repairs. We hoped the issues had been addressed at that time. Unfortunately, additional repairs are urgently needed.





Bathroom Access



We're committed to providing clean, comfortable, and accessible restroom alternatives. During construction, you can use:

Trailer bathrooms located outside

A ground-level, accessible porta-potty

A hand washing station

Janitorial staff will clean these facilities daily. Meeting Rooms



You won't be able to reserve or use the large meeting room while repairs are in progress. The construction crew will use the space to store construction equipment. The smaller meeting room will remain open with limited availability.



