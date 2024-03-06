Pizza & Pool at The Shoreline Teen Center Friday

Wednesday, March 6, 2024


Pizza & Pool at The Shoreline Teen Center hosted by our YOLO program! Friday, March 8, 2024 from 4 - 8pm at the Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Come make your own pizza and participate in an awesome pool tournament. The winner gets a trophy! open to all youth in 6th-12th grade.

Also happening on Friday, March 8th is SAGE club! Check our website for more information!

YOLO is our teen employment program aka our Youth Outreach Leaders!

Questions? landerson@shorelinewa.gov


