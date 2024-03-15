Travels with Charlie: Today we headed to the Sound

The ferry heads toward Edmonds with the Olympics in the background.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

The Ferry was docking with calm waters, sunny blue skies and the Olympics on the horizon.



Does it get any better than this?





Bald eagles circled overhead.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Nope… Cuz the day continues. A pair of Bald Eagles screeched and glided back and forth over our heads.



Stamm Overlook Park

They flew over us twice while sitting on a bench at



This little Pocket Park is a perfect place to enjoy the open water views of the Puget Sound.



Does it get any better than this?



Hard to beat a beautiful day along the shoreline.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







With a day like today, we met up with my daughter and headed to the Sound by the Edmonds Ferry Dock for some Strolling and Sniffing along Sunset Ave N.