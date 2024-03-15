Travels with Charlie: Today we headed to the Sound

Friday, March 15, 2024

The ferry heads toward Edmonds with the Olympics in the background.
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Today, Charlie and I headed to the Sound.

With a day like today, we met up with my daughter and headed to the Sound by the Edmonds Ferry Dock for some Strolling and Sniffing along Sunset Ave N.

The Ferry was docking with calm waters, sunny blue skies and the Olympics on the horizon.

Does it get any better than this?

Bald eagles circled overhead.
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Nope… Cuz the day continues. A pair of Bald Eagles screeched and glided back and forth over our heads.

Does it get any better than this?

Stamm Overlook Park

They flew over us twice while sitting on a bench at Stamm Overlook Park.…

This little Pocket Park is a perfect place to enjoy the open water views of the Puget Sound.

Does it get any better than this?

Hard to beat a beautiful day along the shoreline.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


