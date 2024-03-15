Career Speaker Series at the Shoreline Teen Center
Friday, March 15, 2024
Are you in middle or high school?
Come to the Career Speaker Series at the Shoreline Teen Center!
We will have monthly visits from different professionals to talk to any interested middle and high school youth about their work!
What is the speaker series?
We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there.
Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will have at least one speaker as well as catered food. Follow us on Instagram and on Linktree to stay up to date with these events!
On the Horizon:
- Friday March 22nd at 3pm come meet Microbiologist Sylvia!
- Wednesday March 27th at 3pm learn from Evergreen Beauty School’s Courtney!
- Friday April 19th, 4pm come and learn lots from Social Worker Kat!
Interest in being a speaker? Email lsheilds@shorelinewa.gov
Follow us on Instagram @SHORELINETEENPROGRAMS to stay up to date on activities and events!
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment