Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Local Programs Engineer (TTE)





The Assistant Local Programs Engineer manages activities to coordinate, review, process, and fund transportation and transit improvements and operations in approximately 50 municipalities, Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO's) and Regional Transportation Planning Organizations (RTPO's), tribal nations, port districts, and other agencies.





As a technical program specialist, they will use independent decision making and problem-solving skills in providing direction, guidance, and support to the various agencies during preliminary engineering, design, right of way, and construction of transportation improvements to ensure the agencies meet all technical, design, legal, and procedural requirements.









The incumbent in this position acts for, and on behalf of the Northwest (NW) Region Local Programs Engineer. This position is currently assigned the following geographic area but may change pending on workloads and number of projects over time: Snohomish County and North King County. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.









