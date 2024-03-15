Sno-Isle Genealogy offers help with research 'brick walls"

Friday, March 15, 2024

Research Library at Heritage Park, Lynnwood
Are you out of research ideas to find an elusive ancestor? 

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday March .23, 2024, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. 

To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment if we can understand the message. 

Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts in the free 40 min. session. If the 4 sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.


