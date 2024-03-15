Lunar New Year is now an officially recognized holiday in Washington State
Friday, March 15, 2024
|Signing day for Lunar New Year holiday
Lunar New Year is now an officially recognized holiday in Washington State!
Yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 2209 into law.
ICHS Foundation Manager Christine Consolacion and other members of Washington’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities joined Governor Jay Inslee and Representative My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue) at the Capitol for the special occasion.
Sponsored by Rep. My-Linh Thai, this legislation acknowledges the “vibrant tapestry of cultural contributions woven by the AANHPI communities,” said Rep. Thai in the official announcement.
“Recognizing this day sends a clear signal to future generations that their heritage is respected and celebrated.”
