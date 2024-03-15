Signing day for Lunar New Year holiday

Lunar New Year is now an officially recognized holiday in Washington State!









Sponsored by Rep. My-Linh Thai, this legislation acknowledges the “vibrant tapestry of cultural contributions woven by the AANHPI communities,” said Rep. Thai in the official announcement.





“Recognizing this day sends a clear signal to future generations that their heritage is respected and celebrated.”





