Travels with Charlie: Ronald Bog Park Wetlands





If you’re interested in an example of our local conifers, there is a small arboretum with living examples. Just a brief walk along the path.



Diane Hettrick wrote a terrific Shoreline Area News 2019 article about the Wetlands Restoration

”What’s Happening with Ronald Bog Park?”



The Ronald Bog is fighting huge odds becoming a wetlands once again. But given a chance Water and Biology will make it happen.



Check out Ronald Bog over the seasons because it will always be changing...





This is an amazing example of Urban Wetlands that are being restored. A piece of Nature surrounded by I-5 on the East, N 175th on the North, Meridian Ave N on the West and residences on the South. It looks like natural progress has been happening over the last couple years.The Canadian Geese have taken up residence and were grazing the lawns. Their droppings are everywhere. The riparian areas are preparing to explode with warmer spring days.