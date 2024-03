CPR/AED and First Aid Classes at Shoreline Fire

Come learn how to save a life with Shoreline Fire!





Sign up on their website for a class in CPR/AED and First Aid.



FREE if you do not need a card! $75 for the combination class, $50 for just the CPR/AED portion. Exact cash or check please.





Classes are taught at Fire Headquarters, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133









All class options listed here:



