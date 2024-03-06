CPR/AED and First Aid Classes at Shoreline Fire

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Come learn how to save a life with Shoreline Fire! 

Sign up on their website for a class in CPR/AED and First Aid.

FREE if you do not need a card! $75 for the combination class, $50 for just the CPR/AED portion. Exact cash or check please.

Classes are taught at Fire Headquarters, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

The next class is Saturday March 16, 2024. The full combo class will run from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

All class options listed here: Shoreline Fire events

Sign up for March 16 class here



