Fish on Friday at T&C Market - samples and cooking hacks at fish and seafood counter

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Fish on Friday at T&C Market
Photo by Cameron Karsten

Get Schooled! Sample the best T&C’s fish and seafood counter has to offer, every Friday at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N.Shoreline, WA 98133

Every Friday at your Shoreline Town & Country Market, Shoreline culinary teams are cooking up delicious samples, and showing just how easy it is to get healthy, fresh fish and seafood on the table.

Guests can stop by T&C on Fridays to learn simple techniques, discover new cooking hacks, and walk away with recipes, inspiration and a deal for their next seafood supper.

Every Friday from 3-6 pm through March 29, 2024. Come on in to taste the rotating catch of the day!


Posted by DKH at 3:16 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  