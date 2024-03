Fish on Friday at T&C Market - samples and cooking hacks at fish and seafood counter

Get Schooled! Sample the best T&C’s fish and seafood counter has to offer, every Friday at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N.Shoreline, WA 98133

Every Friday from 3-6 pm through March 29, 2024. Come on in to taste the rotating catch of the day!





Every Friday at your Shoreline Town & Country Market , Shoreline culinary teams are cooking up delicious samples, and showing just how easy it is to get healthy, fresh fish and seafood on the table.Guests can stop by T&C on Fridays to learn simple techniques, discover new cooking hacks, and walk away with recipes, inspiration and a deal for their next seafood supper.