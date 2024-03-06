Fish on Friday at T&C Market - samples and cooking hacks at fish and seafood counter
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
|Fish on Friday at T&C Market
Photo by Cameron Karsten
Get Schooled! Sample the best T&C’s fish and seafood counter has to offer, every Friday at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N.Shoreline, WA 98133
Every Friday at your Shoreline Town & Country Market, Shoreline culinary teams are cooking up delicious samples, and showing just how easy it is to get healthy, fresh fish and seafood on the table.
Guests can stop by T&C on Fridays to learn simple techniques, discover new cooking hacks, and walk away with recipes, inspiration and a deal for their next seafood supper.
Every Friday from 3-6 pm through March 29, 2024. Come on in to taste the rotating catch of the day!
