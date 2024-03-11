Travels with Charlie: Hummingbird Torpor

Monday, March 11, 2024

Hummingbird in torpor on the feeder
This was a unique experience I never expected to see….

When Charlie and I were outside in the yard, I spotted this Hummingbird on one of my feeders after the cold night.

It was motionless for several minutes. Its eyes were closed…

It didn’t move. It wasn’t dead, but in a state of Hummingbird Torpor.

(Torpor is the hummingbird version of hibernation. Hummingbirds are on the verge of starvation at every moment in cold temperatures. 

So they reduce heartbeats and body temperature to save energy. Especially on cold nights and days.)

Hummingbird in torpor, sitting
on the ground unable to move
As I watched this little guy sitting motionless on the feeder, a second territorial Boss Hummingbird attacked.

He knocked the Torpor Hummer off the feeder and it crashed on the ground.

"Stay Charlie. Leave it alone. Good Boy."

It was still in Torpor and couldn’t move. Plus hummingbirds can’t walk!

The little bird was defenseless as it sat there basically frozen.

Carefully, I picked it up and placed it in a small box with a towel. 

Partially closed the lid so it could warm up safely.

Signs of movement and recovery
Less than 10 minutes later, I hear rustling. 

Opened the box and we lifted the towel with the bird on it.

It glanced at me. Gathered itself and hummered off in a blur.

What a treat to experience this,

--Story and photos by Gordon Snyder

Posted by DKH at 1:52 AM
