RBCC Players scheduling auditions for “Mary Poppins”
Monday, March 11, 2024
The RBCC Players are gearing up for a production of this timeless classic for an opening date of June 7, 2024.
Auditions will be on March 24 - 26 with callbacks if needed on April 1, 2024
To schedule a time, follow this link
The cast will be announced on April 8 and rehearsals will begin on April 13 with a schedule of Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons, and Monday - Wednesday evenings (not all cast members will be called to all rehearsals).
The Performances will be on June 7, 8, 14, and 15.
We are also looking for volunteers to help with
- Set design, build, and stage crew.
- Stage manager
- Choreographer
- Light and sound design and running
- Costume and props helpers
- Marketing and PR
We perform and rehearse in the
Bill McLaughlin Theatre (west side, lower level)
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177
Showtimes
- Doors 7:00pm • Show 7:30 pm Fridays & Saturdays
- Doors 1:30 pm • Show 2:00 pm Saturdays
Tickets for Mary Poppins
- $20 for Adults
- $15 for Students and Seniors.
- All seats are general admission
