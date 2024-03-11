RBCC Players scheduling auditions for “Mary Poppins”

Monday, March 11, 2024

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and astonishing stagecraft.

The RBCC Players are gearing up for a production of this timeless classic for an opening date of June 7, 2024.

Auditions will be on March 24 - 26 with callbacks if needed on April 1, 2024

To schedule a time, follow this link

The cast will be announced on April 8 and rehearsals will begin on April 13 with a schedule of Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons, and Monday - Wednesday evenings (not all cast members will be called to all rehearsals).

The Performances will be on June 7, 8, 14, and 15.

We are also looking for volunteers to help with
  • Set design, build, and stage crew.
  • Stage manager
  • Choreographer
  • Light and sound design and running
  • Costume and props helpers
  • Marketing and PR
Have an interest in one of these, email us at rbccplayers@gmail.com.

We perform and rehearse in the

Bill McLaughlin Theatre (west side, lower level)
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177

Showtimes
  • Doors 7:00pm • Show 7:30 pm Fridays & Saturdays
  • Doors 1:30 pm • Show 2:00 pm Saturdays
Tickets for Mary Poppins 
  • $20 for Adults
  • $15 for Students and Seniors.
  • All seats are general admission 

Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  