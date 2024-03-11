Shoreline Fire Team completes the Columbia Tower Stairclimb and raises over $12 thousand for LLS cancer society

The Shoreline Fire team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

With a goal of raising $3 million for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), 2,000 active duty firefighters gathered from all over the world for the 2024 LLS Firefighter Stairclimb. With a goal of raising $3 million for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), 2,000 active duty firefighters gathered from all over the world for the 2024 LLS Firefighter Stairclimb.





The 33rd annual event to climb the stairs of the Columbia Center was held on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Individually and collectively, firefighters and teams get pledges from supporters. Then they don their full gear including air bottles and head up the stairs.





The Stairclimb always sells out.





At 788 feet of vertical elevation, the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle stands as the second tallest building west of the Mississippi, and the tallest in Seattle. It takes 69 floors of stairs and 1,356 steps to reach the highly acclaimed sky view observatory overlooking the Emerald City.





The Shoreline Fire team raised $12,283. Donations are still be accepted here.



