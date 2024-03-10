Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace - Construction Inspector; Parks Supervisor; Facilities Supervisor; Public Works - Maintenance Worker II; Code Compliance Officer
Construction Inspector (limited term)
Full-time, interim for up to one year
Hourly wage range: $41.82 - $51.41
Published: March 9, 2024
Open until filled
Responsible for conducting inspections of a variety of public works, public utilities and private development projects within the city – including but not limited to, construction surveys; attaining contractor’s conformance with drawings and specifications; and inspections of City or private development civil projects, including grading, roads, traffic control, sanitary sewers, water distribution systems, and storm drainage facilities.
Successful performance requires the application of precise engineering knowledge gained through training and experience. Although technical advice is generally available, employee is expected to exercise independent judgment in solving field and office problems. Protect the City’s interest by inspecting major construction projects and assuring that specifications are met, and quality facilities are built. Construction Inspector full job description
Parks Supervisor
Annual salary range: $103,400 - $127,105
Full-time
Published March 9, 2024
Plan, schedule, supervise and monitor operations, maintenance and repair activities within the Parks Services Division of the Recreation and Parks Department. Position will manage, lead, inspect and develop maintenance and small capital construction projects that support maintenance and operations. Manages staff including training, evaluation and assigned budgets. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, outside agencies and the general public. Parks Supervisor full job description
Annual salary range: $ 103,400 - $127,105
Full-time
Published March 9, 2024
Open until filled
Plan, schedule, supervise and monitor operations, maintenance and repair activities within the Property Management Division of the Recreation and Parks Department. Position will manage, lead, inspect and develop maintenance and small capital construction projects that support maintenance and operations. Manages staff including training, evaluation and assigned budgets. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, outside agencies and the general public. Facilities Supervisor full job description
Public Works - Maintenance Worker II
Hourly wage range: $31.46 - $37.80
Published March 9, 2024
This is a union position that performs the maintenance and construction of the city streets and drainage, traffic control systems, sanitary sewer system and water system, and related work as required.
Public Works - Maintenance Worker II full job description
Code Compliance Officer
Under the direction of the Community and Economic Development Director or their designee, this position is responsible for enforcement of the City’s nuisance codes monitors and enforces a variety of applicable ordinances, codes, and regulations related to zoning, land use, nuisance housing, building codes, health and safety, blight, graffiti, water waste, and other matters of public concern. This position also serves as a resource and provides information on City regulations to property owners, residents, businesses, the general public, and other City departments and divisions.
This is an hourly, union-represented, civilian position. Code Compliance Officer full job description
