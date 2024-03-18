Scene on the Sound: The Victoria Clipper is back

Monday, March 18, 2024

Photo by Lee Wolfe

The Victoria Clipper was sighted this week on its way to Victoria, B.C. 

Walk on our sleek high-speed Victoria Clipper fast ferry to enjoy a scenic ride from downtown Seattle’s Pier 69 to the heart of downtown Victoria. 
Kick back and relax on the less than three-hour cruise through the Salish and soak in stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, the Washington coastline and San Juan islands. 
Upon arrival, drop your luggage at your hotel and check out a few of our favorite activities:
  • The Ultimate Guide to The Butchart Gardens
  • Tea at the Empress
  • 9 Things to Do on a Spring Break Escape to Victoria


