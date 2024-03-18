Summer Camps from Shoreline’s Youth and Teen Programs! (the people who run the Shoreline Teen Center and Hang Time)
Monday, March 18, 2024
Athletic Adventures:
Want to spend this Summer playing games and going on adventurous field trips? Play some of the best summer games like Kickball and Ultimate Frisbee and learn some new ones! Tuesdays & Wednesdays will be spent outside playing games, Thursdays we hit the road for adventurous field trips, and on Fridays we will take a break from the sun with gym games and E-Sports.
Counselors in Training (C.I.T)
In a span of two weeks, learn valuable leadership and confidence-building skills, make new friends, and make lasting camp memories as a Counselor-In-Training (CIT). This program is designed for teens who are enthusiastic, responsible, hardworking and love everything camp! Monday - Thursday are spent learning how to work with kids and Fridays are for fun trips!
Camp of All Trades
Join the Camp of All Trades, where we do a little bit of everything, and try all sorts of exciting activities throughout the Summer, with a rotating theme for each week. Learn to cook fun recipes from around the world, try out new art projects, play lots of games, and investigate the natural world here in our neighborhood!
Harry Potter Camp
Calling all Harry Potter Fans! Come join us for a fun week filled with activities that will make you think you are at Hogwarts! We will be doing potions, cooking our favorite treats, making wands, hunting for the deathly hallows and more.
REGISTRATION FOR ALL CAMPS OPENS ON MARCH 19TH: REGISTER HERE
