Aegis Living appoints renowned pulmonary and sleep expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Aegis

Aegis Living, a national leader in senior assisted living and memory care, has appointed Raj "Dr. Raj" Dasgupta MD, FACP, FCCP, FAASM, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).





Dr. Raj’s appointment strengthens Aegis’ healthcare expertise to further integrate wellness and longevity into the care of its residents, families and team members.

“Dr. Raj’s clinical and research background will influence a variety of scientific and evidence-based strategies that transform how we approach health and wellness in senior living,” said founder, chairman and CEO Dwayne Clark.

“We are committed to elevating our care for residents; we are designing an approach to experience better overall health and well-being as they age.”









“As we enter into a new generation of senior living, how we age is changing. People are living longer and want to live better, longer. We believe we have an obligation to deliver innovative wellness and longevity initiatives that can positively influence the healthspan of our residents,” said Clark.

Dr. Raj will guide Aegis in crafting, refining and enriching its care and programming for residents, and these efforts will also extend to family members. Dr. Raj will lead health education initiatives featuring advice to residents and their families can quickly put into action on subjects like sleep, dementia, and diabetes. This includes intervening lifestyle and behaviors to adjust and address a resident's needs with a highly personalized approach. Initial programming will focus on sleep hygiene, cognitive behavioral therapy, heart health and more.









While the primary beneficiaries will be Aegis Living residents and families, Aegis also aims to support and influence team members. To ensure staff are well-versed on important issues impacting older adults, Dr. Raj will conduct regular training sessions that empower team members to support residents day-to-day with practical advice, and also give them tools they can use to improve their own health.



Dr. Raj is an American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine.



“I am honored to join the leadership team at Aegis Living to advance the level of care and wellness not yet experienced in senior living,” said Dr. Raj. “From implementing healthy sleep strategies, breakthrough cognitive therapies and even stress management techniques, we can profoundly impact the health and well-being of residents, families and team members’ lives.”

With more than 26 years of industry experience, Aegis Living has built a reputation for being on the frontlines of innovation in senior living.



While one’s lifespan defines how long they will live, healthspan is the quality of life that Aegis Living aims to impact.