Upcoming Amateur Radio Technician (Ham) class and FCC license exam

Monday, March 18, 2024

NEMCo is sponsoring an amateur technician-level licensing class, followed by the FCC exam, through the course of two days: April 6 and April 13, 2024.

This is an accelerated class being offered through the Mike & Key Amateur Radio Club. NEMCo RACES is a group of amateur radio (ham) operators who can be activated to enhance and provide backup emergency communications in the area in the event of any emergency or disaster. We are excited to offer this licensing class to have a robust ham community in our area.

The enrollment is limited to 30 people. The class will prepare you for the FCC Technician Class License exam, which will be administered at the conclusion of the class. This is the introductory license level in Amateur Radio and is the basic qualification for joining NEMCo RACES.

The textbook for the class is the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual, 5th Edition, available from www.arrl.org or Amazon.com. Advance study is recommended but not required. These classes have a high pass rate. The license is good for 10 years, and is renewable without further examination. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) charges a $35 fee for the license.

Dates: 04/06/2024 and 04/13/2024
Time: 9am to 5pm both days
Location: Shoreline Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 180th St., Kenmore, WA 98028
Class level: Technician
Pre-registration required

Club: Mike & Key ARC
Contact: Daniel Stevens, KL7WM
Phone: (206) 228-9274
Registration Email: kl7wm@aol.com

Fee: $15 for handouts
FCC Licensing Fee $35
Student Manual ~ $30
Pre-Study Manual: Optional
Exam offered: Yes

What is RACES?

NEMCo RACES consists of a group of amateur radio (ham) operators who may be activated to enhance emergency communications in the Northshore area. RACES provides backup communication services on behalf of our communities and local governments to other emergency service agencies. More information about RACES here


