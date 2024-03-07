Rail and Sail Travel Talk at Senior Activity Center Tuesday March 12, 2024

Discover the World with Rail and Sail Vacations! Join us for ‘Travel Talk’ at the Shoreline Lake Forest Senior Center on March 12, 2024.





This FREE event includes a slideshow of a trip from Renton to Rome, hosted by Tyson Verse, a tour manager with 20 years of experience.











March 12, 2024 from 1:00 - 3:30pm at the Shoreline Lake Forest Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA 98155 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.



Call 206-365-1536 or There will also be ice cream and the chance to chat with other travelers. Don’t miss this fun and informative event!at the Shoreline Lake Forest Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA 98155 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.Call 206-365-1536 or email the senior center to RSVP and discover the world with Rail and Sail Vacations! [RSVP not necessary to attend, it just helps us prepare for the event}



They have friends and guides all over the world who will show you the best of each destination.

Tyson will share his tips on how to enjoy personalized and authentic travel. His company, Rail and Sail Vacations specializes in travel for small groups, friends, and family.