Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 4

Thursday, March 7, 2024

WSDOT
Communications Consultant 4
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$62,596 - $84,117 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to play a pivotal role in creating, leading, and directing communications campaigns with minimal supervision. 

This position requires the ability to respond to public and media inquiries, occasionally serving as an agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis. With a focus on maintaining public confidence, the role involves responding to frequent inquiries from diverse groups, reporters, and stakeholders. 

The Communications Consultant 4 will coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner. Additionally, this position plays a crucial part in preparing WSDOT managers, staff, and executives for interviews and speaking engagements, contributing to the success of the Northwest Region design and construction program.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  