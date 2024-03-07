Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 4
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$62,596 - $84,117 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to play a pivotal role in creating, leading, and directing communications campaigns with minimal supervision.
This position requires the ability to respond to public and media inquiries, occasionally serving as an agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis. With a focus on maintaining public confidence, the role involves responding to frequent inquiries from diverse groups, reporters, and stakeholders.
The Communications Consultant 4 will coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner. Additionally, this position plays a crucial part in preparing WSDOT managers, staff, and executives for interviews and speaking engagements, contributing to the success of the Northwest Region design and construction program.
Job description and application
