Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 4





This position requires the ability to respond to public and media inquiries, occasionally serving as an agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis. With a focus on maintaining public confidence, the role involves responding to frequent inquiries from diverse groups, reporters, and stakeholders.









The Communications Consultant 4 will coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner. Additionally, this position plays a crucial part in preparing WSDOT managers, staff, and executives for interviews and speaking engagements, contributing to the success of the Northwest Region design and construction program.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$62,596 - $84,117 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to play a pivotal role in creating, leading, and directing communications campaigns with minimal supervision.