PNW Fleadh: An Irish Festival in the Northwest - Sunday March 24, 2024 in Everett

“While we highlight Irish dancing and culture throughout the year, St. Patrick’s Day presents an opportunity to share the vibrant culture of Ireland with all in our community. "The PNW Fleadh is a rare opportunity to see so many talented Irish performers in one place, and my dancers are honored to be a part of this evening’s entertainment,” commented Lauren Carroll-Bolger of the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance. The Carroll-Henderson Irish dancers are among the many performers of the evening.

March features many Irish celebrations throughout Seattle, but there are limited performances for audiences in North Seattle. Audience members will be entranced with the rhythms, tastes, and talents while celebrating the best of Irish culture.March features many Irish celebrations throughout Seattle, but there are limited performances for audiences in North Seattle.





The Irish & Celtic Society of North Snohomish County is changing that with the PNW Fleadh and other upcoming performances. The PNW Fleadh is the ultimate end-celebration of the month and offers an opportunity for audiences not wanting to make the trek into the city.



In addition to many performances, guests are offered dinner by Shawn O’Donnells and can take part in an Irish bake-off and tea tasting competition.











Full Festival Line-Up:

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance

Grafton Street Irish Dance Academy

Seattle Irish Dance Company

Seattle Gaels - Irish Athletes

Stout Pounders - Irish Musicians

Shawn O’Donnell’s dinner Full Bar for 21+ offered by the Sons of Norway



Tickets: Buy early and save $15 for adults,

$10 for children under the age of 13

$20 at the door (limited quantities available) Location:



Location: Sons of Norway, 2725 Oakes Ave, Everett WA

Guests can also partake in a blind Irish tea tasting competition and see if they can identify the difference between Barrys or Lyons Irish tea. For the bake-off, inspired Irish bakers can create their best soda and/or brown bread and submit their loaves for judgment by an esteemed panel of Irish bread enthusiasts.

'Fleadh' (pronounced fl-aw) is an Irish word for festival, and this Irish festival will feature Irish musicians, dancers, chefs, and athletes across the Puget Sound.

‘Fleadh’ (pronounced fl-aw)is an Irish word for festival, and this Irish festival will feature Irish musicians, dancers, chefs, and athletes across the Puget Sound.