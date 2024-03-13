Interurban Trail at Ballinger Commons reopened
|A jogger enjoys sunny weather and the newly reopened Interurban Trail at N 205th Street
Photo by Oliver Moffat
By Oliver Moffat
King County Housing Authority (KCHA) reopened the segment of the Interurban Trail between N 195th and N 205th Streets just in time for neighbors to enjoy the sunshine on Wednesday afternoon.
|Used yellow “CAUTION” tape and spray paint cans in the back of maintenance vehicles as crews worked nearby. Photo by Oliver Moffat
As previously reported, the segment of trail that runs through Ballinger Commons had been closed without notification - surprising both residents and the city.
|Newly painted stripes warn bicyclists and pedestrians of uneven pavement on the Interurban Trail at Ballinger Commons. Photo by Oliver Moffat
In an email from a spokesperson, KCHA promised to provide advance notice for future trail closures and said trail maintenance projects are planned through the fall of 2024.
