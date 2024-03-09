Life Balance Yoga in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood

Life Balance Yoga in Ridgecrest

Photo by Meghan Graf-Peterka

Life Balance, when I see this name when walking to my yoga session every Wednesday morning, or when I think of it, it makes me laugh. I laugh because I find it very challenging to balance my life. Life Balance, when I see this name when walking to my yoga session every Wednesday morning, or when I think of it, it makes me laugh. I laugh because I find it very challenging to balance my life.





Namaste,

Meghan Graf-Peterka







When I left last week’s session, chuckling once again about the name and wondering if I will find that balance, I realized my yoga practice offers me the tools to weave moments into my life that do create balance.