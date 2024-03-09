A Cappella Northwest Barbershop concert Sunday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church

The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church presents:





Ensembles from A Cappella Northwest in Concert Contemporary and Classic Barbershop Singing

Sunday, March 10, 2024 - 3pm Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)





The (new!) Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church continues with a showcase of ensembles from A Cappella Northwest, an award-winning local barbershop society.





A Cappella Northwest (ACNW) is a dynamic participant in the ever-growing a cappella movement that has flourished over the last 30 years.





One shining example of ACNW's vocal prowess is Vocal Vintage, a tenor/bass quartet with over six years of harmonious collaboration and nearly 150 years of collective a cappella singing experience.





In October 2023, they clinched the Senior Quartet championship in the BHS Evergreen District. Their repertoire includes timeless classics like “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “I Will Go Sailing No More,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “Old Folks are the Best Folks After All.”





Also featured is In the Mix, a new mixed quartet of singers making their debut performance on the recital series. Among the captivating melodies they will showcase are “Ebb Tide,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Almost Like Being in Love,” and “Lazy Day.”





Barbershop singing is a harmonious celebration. Tightly woven harmonies, ringing chords, and a seamless blend of voices in barbershop arrangements generate a distinctive, uplifting sound that elicits smiles and captivates hearts. The spirited camaraderie among singers, coupled with the infectious energy of the music, fosters an atmosphere of joy and shared enthusiasm, making barbershop performances an engaging and entertaining experience for all.





Join us for a wonderful hour of barbershop singing, a time-honored musical tradition!





About the recital series:

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the talents of your community, let the Recital Series at RBCC be your destination for memorable musical encounters.





ACNW is part of the King County 4Culture program and is also actively involved in promoting music education in our public schools.





Richmond Beach Congregational Church is part of the United Church of Christ, a progressive Protestant denomination. We are a ‘journey’ church, as opposed to an ‘answer’ church, which means that theological exploration is essential as we seek to discover what it means to be a human being in this world.





RBCC became a reality on Sunday, March 1, 1891, when 7 people presented themselves for membership; the current members and friends of RBCC-UCC carry on the 100-plus-year-old tradition of worship services and activities that are open and accepting of all who participate.







