LFP Garden Club March 12, 2024 meeting - Rabbits in the Garden

Friday, March 8, 2024

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Lake Forest Park Garden Club March 12, 2024 meeting. General meeting 9:30am, small break for cookies, 10:30 speaker: Trevor Cameron from Sunnyside Nursery.

Rabbits in the Garden

Silly rabbits – those plants are for me! These cute little creatures are both multiplying rapidly and damaging many landscapes in our area. 

We will review some options to protect gardens from damage including natural repellents, plant protection techniques and utilizing plants are less prone to rabbits. Hoping we will have some fun and share ideas on how to send these pests to your neighbor’s yard

LFP Town Center Upper level at the stage area. Location Ballinger Way NE & Bothell Way NE.

All are welcome to attend for two times for free and then we would like you to join the club. It's $35.00 a year, May to September.


Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  