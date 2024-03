LFP Garden Club March 12, 2024 meeting - Rabbits in the Garden

We will review some options to protect gardens from damage including natural repellents, plant protection techniques and utilizing plants are less prone to rabbits. Hoping we will have some fun and share ideas on how to send these pests to your neighbor’s yardLFP Town Center Upper level at the stage area. Location Ballinger Way NE & Bothell Way NE. All are welcome to attend for two times for free and then we would like you to join the club. It's $35.00 a year, May to September.