Everett Film Festival 2024 Saturday April 6, 2024

EVERETT FILM FESTIVAL 2024









Doors will open at 12:30pm, and eleven screenings, including documentaries, narrative features and shorts, will begin at 1pm and end at 9pm The full day of films will take place Saturday, April 6, 2024, at EPAC, 2710 Wetmore Ave . in Everett.





Attendees can enjoy free popcorn and snacks, and, for the first 250 ticket purchasers, a free sandwich or salad.



Highlights include feature-length comedy/drama “You Hurt My Feelings,” with five award nominations and a win, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist who overhears her husband disparaging her latest book.









Featured speakers at the event will include Monica Van Der Vieren, creator of “A River Dream,” and Tara Luckie, producer of “I Will Be a Farmer.”

The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been engaging local film-lovers with quality international films since 1997. Although this year's fest is not themed, several films involving environmental issues emerged, so this year's roster includes several short documentaries on the beauty and health of our forests, and on environmental concerns for Snohomish County's rivers and lands.





Prices for the full day are: $50 adult, $40 seniors/students/military. Along with the complimentary items, it’s quite a deal. And no ads to watch!







