LFP early registration for Spring/Summer recreation programs & camps with Shoreline begins 3-21 & 28
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!
LFP Residents early registration for Spring/Summer Recreation Programs and Camps dates are:
Reminder, LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.
Shoreline Recreation Guide Here!
- Summer Camp Registration: March 21, 8:00am
- Classes & Trips Registration: March 28, 8:00am
