On Wednesday, March 13, 2024 the Shoreline Police Street Crimes Detectives successfully executed a search warrant in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline, where nearly ten pounds of drugs and cash were seized.





These types of investigations require a unique skill set, to include bilingual detectives bridging the communication gap.





Our deep gratitude to our partners, the Pct. 4 SET, Shoreline CIU Detectives, Shoreline patrol officers, and the dynamic duo of K-9 “Fury” and his partner for their collaboration.





One person was booked in the King County Jail.