Five Shorewood students compete at national indoor track meet in Boston

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Shoreline Track 4 x 1 relay team compete in Boston
Photo by Matt Gillingham

A boys 4 x 1 mile relay team and a female pole vaulter from Shorewood High School competed at the New Balance Indoor National track meet held in Boston, Massachusetts March 7-10, 2024.

Otto Erhart, Luke Gillingham, Max Billet, and Keiyu Mamiya competed in the 4 x 1 mile relay and finished 8th in the nation (Boys 4x1 Mile Relay Championship (flashresults.com)). 

Ava Enriquez competed in the pole vault and took 13th in the nation (Girls Pole Vault Championship (flashresults.com))


