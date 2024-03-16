Get your taxes done for free at United Way of King County's Tax Prep sites

Stock photo (SEATTLE) — United Way of King County is offering free tax services to residents who make less than $80,000 a year (or less than $96,000 for non-single filers). (SEATTLE) — United Way of King County is offering free tax services to residents who make less than $80,000 a year (or less than $96,000 for non-single filers).





Services are available at 19 different locations across King County.









United Way tax preparation specialists will help clients understand their tax situation and take advantage of credits like the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Working Families Tax Credit to maximize their refund.

Last year our Free Tax Preparation program helped 13,900 clients claim more than $13 million in state and federal tax credits and refunds. And we look forward to doing it again this year!



Ryan McFerran, United Way Tax Credits & Financial Stability Program Manager said, “The tax season is a time of opportunity for people to receive hundreds or thousands of dollars in refunds and credits. Give yourself a break and let us prepare and file your taxes for you at absolutely no cost.”

Services are both in-person and virtual: In-person tax sites and schedule

Virtual tax assistance Nearby in-person tax sites on the list Shoreline Hopelink #8

Lake City Customer Service Center #11

Solid Ground (U District) #18



Questions? Email at





Note: Tax site hours have hard stops and will not stay open past closing hours. Please come in as close to opening as possible to have the best chance to receive assistance or arrive no later than 45 minutes before tax site closure. If you come later, you may need to return to the tax site at another time to finish your return.Questions? Email at freetax@uwkc.org Virtual assistance is also available through online tax site.Last year our Free Tax Preparation program helped 13,900 clients claim more than $13 million in state and federal tax credits and refunds. And we look forward to doing it again this year!Services are both in-person and virtual:

Funded by United Way, the IRS, Washington’s Department of Commerce, and the City of Seattle, the Free Tax Preparation program runs until Sunday, April 21, 2024.