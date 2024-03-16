See the stars Saturday at Paramount School Park

Star Party on Saturday Night, 8pm, March 16, 2024.





Come out to see the Stars at this FREE Star Party viewing event sponsored by the Seattle Astronomical Society.





Paramount School Park, corner of NE 155th & 8th Ave NE - out in the middle of the field. All ages welcome. (Leave your dogs at home)





Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.











