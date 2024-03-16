Construction begins for roundabout at 145th and I-5: look for seven month road closure and removal of significant number of trees

Map of 145th road closure

Expect delays near N 145th Street (State Route 523) and I-5: Seven-month closure of N 145th Street begins April 1





Contractor crews working for the City of Shoreline and its partners will implement a seven-month closure of N 145th St (SR 523) between 1st Ave NE and I-5.





The I-5 interchange will remain open throughout construction; however, the traffic on the overpass will be reduced to one lane in each direction.



The closure allows construction crews to install, build and/or relocate critical utility infrastructure to accommodate construction of the new roundabouts. This section of the street will remain closed until fall 2024.





Getting around the closure



Plan ahead for detours! This closure will have a significant effect on traffic flow and access in the area. Southbound I-5 on- and off-ramps will be open, but only accessible from the east side of the closure. We expect some occasional overnight closures of these ramps, but they will mostly remain open.



Travelers wanting to head east and west between 1st Ave N and I-5 will need to detour and use N 155th St or N 130th St.





Bicyclists and pedestrians will use a detour along N 147th St.





Detour signage will be in place during the closure, and we will continue to coordinate work with our transit partners, the Washington State Department of Transportation, and the Seattle Department of Transportation.





Questions and Concerns



If you have questions or concerns about construction or the project, you can call the 24-hour construction hotline or send an email.

24-hour construction hotline: 206-899-5127

Project email: 145thProject@shorelinewa.gov Tree removal



We have designed these projects to affect as few trees as possible. However, the project involves widening the footprint of 145th St, which will require the removal of a significant number of trees. This removal will begin around April 1, 2024.



We will plant new trees once the project is complete. We will plant trees in medians and along sidewalks to expand the square footage of the total tree canopy in the area. This aligns with the City’s goals for the corridor and the recommendations found in our Urban Tree Canopy Assessment. By planting medians or along sidewalks, the City can grow the tree canopy in an area that otherwise would be bare.



Removing trees is a balance between short-term effects and the long-term benefits of a more sustainable transportation system. By carefully selecting which trees to remove and planting new trees at a high rate, we can build toward the future in a responsible way.



