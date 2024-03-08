King County Marine Rescue Dive Unit learns ice diving
Friday, March 8, 2024
|Marine Rescue Dive Unit at Fish Lake
Photo courtesy King County Sheriff's Office
In mid-February 2024 the King County Marine Rescue Dive Unit (MRDU) expanded its capabilities by incorporating ice diving into their skill set.
Venturing to Fish Lake in Chelan County, the team trained in challenging conditions, navigating six inches of ice and 34-degree water temperatures.
This marked the first ice diving training in over a decade for the MRDU, and the team worked through refining safety protocols and operational procedures.
We’re proud to have acquired this new skill which further enhances our ability to serve and safeguard our community. We’re always committed to learning and improving to be prepared to assist those in need.
0 comments:
Post a Comment