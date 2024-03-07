Vaccination clinic at the Senior Activity Center Friday March 15, 2024
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Senior Activity Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking in front of the building.
Protect Your Health at the Shoreline Vaccination Clinic; Safeguard your well-being with the latest RSV and COVID (Omicron, 2023-2024) vaccines, in partnership with Walgreens.
Cost: Free with insurance [Please bring your insurance card]. If uninsured, the COVID vaccine is still free through a Walgreens Program, but the RSV vaccine will not be covered.
Spaces are limited—call 206-365-1536 now to secure your spot! Remember to bring your insurance card. Availability is subject to state age and health restrictions.
Don’t miss this opportunity to stay healthy and resilient!
