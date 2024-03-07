Vaccination clinic at the Senior Activity Center Friday March 15, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Vaccination Clinic Friday March 15, 2024 from 9am to 12pm at the Senior Activity Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking in front of the building.

Protect Your Health at the Shoreline Vaccination Clinic; Safeguard your well-being with the latest RSV and COVID (Omicron, 2023-2024) vaccines, in partnership with Walgreens.

Cost: Free with insurance [Please bring your insurance card]. If uninsured, the COVID vaccine is still free through a Walgreens Program, but the RSV vaccine will not be covered.

Spaces are limited—call 206-365-1536 now to secure your spot! Remember to bring your insurance card. Availability is subject to state age and health restrictions.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay healthy and resilient!


Posted by DKH at 11:43 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  