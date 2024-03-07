Vaccination clinic at the Senior Activity Center Friday March 15, 2024



Cost: Free with insurance [Please bring your insurance card]. If uninsured, the COVID vaccine is still free through a Walgreens Program, but the RSV vaccine will not be covered.



Spaces are limited—call 206-365-1536 now to secure your spot! Remember to bring your insurance card. Availability is subject to state age and health restrictions.



Don’t miss this opportunity to stay healthy and resilient!











Protect Your Health at the Shoreline Vaccination Clinic; Safeguard your well-being with the latest RSV and COVID (Omicron, 2023-2024) vaccines, in partnership with Walgreens.