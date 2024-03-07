WeatherWatcher: Forecast, returning to normal

From the archives, August windstorm aftermath in 2015 over Puget Sound

Photo by Carl Dinse

Weather for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park is transitioning back to normal seasonal conditions on Friday. The upper-level weather pattern, known to most as the jet stream is moving back to our neck of woods to bring a series of Pacific storm fronts through the region. We are expected to warm up into the 40's and low 50's with the return of steady rain Friday evening and rain at times through the weekend.





Windy conditions are expected to arrive with Saturday's storm front, bringing wind gusts up to 35mph. We have another storm system moving in Sunday evening and into Monday. Tuesday becomes another transition day, this time into a warmer and drier pattern for a few days.





Mid-week next week we should start feeling our first dose of early spring weather. Sunny skies are expected with temperatures approaching 60°F toward the end of next week. Another thing that will make later next week feel extra spring-like is our return to Daylight Saving Time. In about two weeks we'll be at nearly 12 hours of daylight, with an increase of 3 minutes or more each day.





Longer range suggests the warmth and sun may not be so long lived, but we will cross that bridge when we get there.





