Jobs: Shoreline Farmers Market looking for a Market Day Manager

Monday, March 11, 2024

Are you looking for a super fun and rewarding job? Are you interested in local food systems, food access programs, farming, and community?

The Shoreline Farmers Market is looking for a Market Day Manager for the 2024 season and beyond and we’d love the hear from you!

This is a seasonal position (with potential for growth) that is responsible for the day-of operations at the market on Saturdays - June through October - from 7am to 4pm.

To apply, send us an email info@shorelinefarmersmarket.org with a cover letter, highlighting: why you are interested in the position, why you’d be a good fit, and any experience or considerations that make you an ideal candidate. 

Please do not let experience be an obstacle, we are willing to train the right candidate.


