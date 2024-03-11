Jobs: Shoreline Farmers Market looking for a Market Day Manager
Monday, March 11, 2024
The Shoreline Farmers Market is looking for a Market Day Manager for the 2024 season and beyond and we’d love the hear from you!
This is a seasonal position (with potential for growth) that is responsible for the day-of operations at the market on Saturdays - June through October - from 7am to 4pm.
To apply, send us an email info@shorelinefarmersmarket.org with a cover letter, highlighting: why you are interested in the position, why you’d be a good fit, and any experience or considerations that make you an ideal candidate.
Please do not let experience be an obstacle, we are willing to train the right candidate.
0 comments:
Post a Comment