Do you have any information about this LFP cold case?
Monday, March 11, 2024
|Barbara McClure went missing in 1978
Photo courtesy Jamie McClure
These cases, which were unresolved at the time of the initial investigation, may reach today a different outcome due to new forensic techniques or new witnesses' statements.
In 1978, Barbara McClure vanished from Lake Forest Park and has yet to be found.
Her daughter, family, friends, and the King County Sheriff's Office detectives are trying to uncover what happened to her.
If you have any information that can assist the detectives, contact the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crime Unit, 206-263-2090.
