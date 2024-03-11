Do you have any information about this LFP cold case?

Barbara McClure went missing in 1978

Photo courtesy Jamie McClure A cold case is usually a violent crime, or a suspected violent crime, that has not yet been fully resolved. A cold case is usually a violent crime, or a suspected violent crime, that has not yet been fully resolved.

These cases, which were unresolved at the time of the initial investigation, may reach today a different outcome due to new forensic techniques or new witnesses' statements.





In 1978, Barbara McClure vanished from Lake Forest Park and has yet to be found.





Her daughter, family, friends, and the King County Sheriff's Office detectives are trying to uncover what happened to her.





If you have any information that can assist the detectives, contact the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crime Unit, 206-263-2090.







