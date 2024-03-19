Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace - Public Works Maintenance Aide
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Status Open
Full-Time Employment - temporary
Salary $22.01 per hour
Published Mar 13, 2024
Open until filled
This is a temporary position that assists maintenance workers perform the maintenance of City streets and drainage, traffic control, sanitary sewer system and water system, and related work as required.
Apply through Form Center
This is a temporary position that assists maintenance workers perform the maintenance of City streets and drainage, traffic control, sanitary sewer system and water system, and related work as required.
Apply through Form Center
0 comments:
Post a Comment