DSHS Mobile Community Service Office at Shoreline Library March 14, 2024
Saturday, March 9, 2024
DSHS Mobile Community Service Office will be at the Shoreline Library’s Lower Parking Lot, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 on Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 10am - 2pm.
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Mobile Community Service staff will be available to assist with:
- Application interviews for food, cash and select medical assistance
- Yearly eligibility and mid-certification reviews
- Questions and answers about active cases or about any DSHS services
