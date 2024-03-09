City of Shoreline Home Improvement Workshop and Vendor Fair 2024
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Spring Home Improvement Workshops & Vendor Fair
- Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
All workshops hosted at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Free presentations on housing and home deck improvements/replacement require no appointment.
Go to shorelinewa.gov/homeimprovement for more information and to make an appointment with City staff to ask specific questions about your home/property, neighborhood, or City permit information.
Contact Jarrod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or jlewis@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.
New vendors have been added to the free vendor fair. Here is the current list:
Vendor list (subject to change)*:
- BECU
- Cedheco
- CG Engineering
- City of Shoreline Environmental Services
- City of Shoreline Planning & Community Development
- H2D Architecture + Design
- Irons Brothers Construction
- Master Gardeners Program of King County
- Lowe's of North Seattle
- Nelson Geotechnical Associates, Inc.
- Redwood Builders LLC
- Renewal by Anderson
- Seattle Credit Union
- Shoreline Tool Library
- Signature Surveying & Mapping, PLLC
- Sound Seismic
- State Farm
- Tree 133 LLC
- Walls and Weeds
- More to come!
*The City of Shoreline does not endorse any products or services provided by these firms participating in this workshop. Please note that vendor attendance may vary per event.
