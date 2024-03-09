City of Shoreline Home Improvement Workshop and Vendor Fair 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Vendor fair requires no appointment

City of Shoreline Home Improvement Workshop and Vendor Fair 2024

Spring Home Improvement Workshops & Vendor Fair

  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
  • Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

All workshops hosted at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Free presentations on housing and home deck improvements/replacement require no appointment.

Go to shorelinewa.gov/homeimprovement for more information and to make an appointment with City staff to ask specific questions about your home/property, neighborhood, or City permit information. 

Contact Jarrod Lewis, 206-801-2521 or jlewis@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.

New vendors have been added to the free vendor fair. Here is the current list:

Vendor list (subject to change)*:

  • BECU  
  • Cedheco
  • CG Engineering
  • City of Shoreline Environmental Services
  • City of Shoreline Planning & Community Development
  • H2D Architecture + Design 
  • Irons Brothers Construction
  • Master Gardeners Program of King County 
  • Lowe's of North Seattle 
  • Nelson Geotechnical Associates, Inc. 
  • Redwood Builders LLC
  • Renewal by Anderson 
  • Seattle Credit Union
  • Shoreline Tool Library
  • Signature Surveying & Mapping, PLLC
  • Sound Seismic
  • State Farm
  • Tree 133 LLC
  • Walls and Weeds 
  • More to come! 

 *The City of Shoreline does not endorse any products or services provided by these firms participating in this workshop. Please note that vendor attendance may vary per event. 


Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  