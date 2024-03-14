Destinations: Admiralty Head Lighthouse has new exhibit on the history of Pacific Northwest lighthouses
Thursday, March 14, 2024
|Admiralty Head Lighthouse at Fort Casey
Photo courtesy Washington State Parks
The Admiralty Head Lighthouse at Fort Casey Historical State Park will open later than usual, in mid-April, with an exciting update to its exhibits.
The lighthouse is a popular attraction on Whidbey Island that attracts more than 50,000 visitors a year. It will reopen with museum-quality interpretive panels that promise improved readability and new ways to interact with the two Fresnel lenses on display.
The previous exhibits were in place for nearly 15 years – and some longer. They told the broader story of Fort Casey State Park, while the new exhibits focus on the history of Pacific Northwest lighthouses.
A few steadfast Fort Casey partners helped make this happen, including Keepers of Admiralty Head Lighthouse. The Lighthouse Environmental Program group of volunteer docents contributed $50,000 to the project using proceeds from the gift shop they run at Fort Casey. The rest of the $160,000 budget came from the sale of State Parks specialty license plates.
The Admiralty Head Lighthouse was constructed from 1901 to 1903. It was designed in Spanish mission style and is unique among Northwest lighthouses. The lighthouse stands as a remnant of early 20th century maritime safety and navigation tools that changed rapidly with the advancement of technology.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission manages more than 100 state parks and properties totaling approximately 120,000 acres. The Commission provides a variety of recreation opportunities for citizens and provides stewardship protection for a diverse array of natural, cultural and historic resources.
