Secretary Hobbs praises Legislature for passing elections security bills and reinforcing important public services

King County election workers

Photo courtesy King County Elections

OLYMPIA—During the 2024 legislative session, the Legislature approved several bills and $33.3 million in funding requested by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs that will enhance the integrity of Washington elections and improve support for charities and libraries statewide.

“These bills and critical funding will go a long way toward reducing barriers to voter registration, enhancing election security, and supporting libraries and other key services,” Secretary Hobbs said.

“I thank the Legislature for their strong support of these important efforts.”





Another $3.9 million will stabilize operations of Washington State Library and Washington State Archives operating funds, which are experiencing shortfalls due to historically low transactions from document recording fees, as well as provide continued funding for the new Library and Archives building in Tumwater.





In addition, $500,000 will expand voter education and outreach programs statewide,









“Thank you to Senator June Robinson, Representative Timm Ormsby, and the budget committee members for your tireless work shaping this budget,” Secretary Hobbs said.





$587,000 will modernize the Combined Fund Drive donor management system, $72,000 will expand charities education outreach, and $52,000 will support Office of the Secretary of State international trade missions to expand workforce development opportunities stateside and abroad.