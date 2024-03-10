Crew of Polar Star held medal ceremony on the Ross Ice Shelf in the Bay of Whales
Sunday, March 10, 2024
The crew of the Polar Star held their Antarctica Service Medal ceremony while on the Ross Ice Shelf in the Bay of Whales. The criteria for the medal includes spending a minimum of 10 days below the 60th parallel, emphasizing their sustained commitment to operational excellence.
Notably, this recognition is open to both active-duty personnel and civilians, underscoring the diverse contributions made to Antarctic missions.
The U.S. military's support of U.S. Antarctic research began in 1955. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command continues to lead the Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica team in providing logistic support for the United States Antarctic Program.
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star is one of two icebreakers (USCG Healy is the other) homeported in Seattle and frequently seen in the waters off Shoreline.
