Crew of Polar Star held medal ceremony on the Ross Ice Shelf in the Bay of Whales

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Tangermann, a boatswain’s mate, and Lt. j. g. Andrew Lavallee, assistant operations officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), walk towards the Ross Ice Shelf, Antarctica, Feb. 3, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves

The crew of the Polar Star held their Antarctica Service Medal ceremony while on the Ross Ice Shelf in the Bay of Whales. The criteria for the medal includes spending a minimum of 10 days below the 60th parallel, emphasizing their sustained commitment to operational excellence.





Notably, this recognition is open to both active-duty personnel and civilians, underscoring the diverse contributions made to Antarctic missions.





The U.S. military's support of U.S. Antarctic research began in 1955. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command continues to lead the Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica team in providing logistic support for the United States Antarctic Program.





Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves







The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star is one of two icebreakers (USCG Healy is the other) homeported in Seattle and frequently seen in the waters off Shoreline.









U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Don Rudnickas, the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) operations officer, salutes Cmdr. Jayna McCarron, Polar Star's executive officer, prior to a medal ceremony for Polar Star's crew on the Ross Ice Shelf, Antarctica, Feb. 3, 2024.