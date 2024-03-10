City of Lake Forest Park awaits response from Sound Transit about alternatives to plans to widen Bothell Way

LFP Community Meeting with Sound Transit CEO (2023)

Photo by Mke Remarcke



Last year, 500 members of our community met with Sound Transit (ST) leadership and requested changes in its current plans for massive road widening on Bothell Way for a new northbound bus lane.





The City Council followed up with a formal request in late October.





We support efficient, cost-effective transit improvements, but the current design through LFP will cost hundreds of millions of dollars for two minutes of travel time savings, and only at rush hour.







property takings from 110 homes or small businesses,

removal of over 400 trees along the roadway,

1.3 acres of new impervious surfaces affecting streams, and

removal of 95,000 tons of debris – all increasing noise and heat island effects.

Our city and community are trying to help ST – by requesting less damaging and less costly alternatives that can provide similar benefits for bus riders. In contrast, impacts would be huge:Our city and community are trying to help ST – by requesting less damaging and less costly alternatives that can provide similar benefits for bus riders.





Our letter urged ST to collaborate with us and explore queue jumps and signalized traffic lights, rather than a mile long bus lane.





We requested a side-by- side cost-benefit and impact analysis comparing the full bus lane with the queue jump approach. We will post ST’s response on the City website as soon as we receive it.



– Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi, Council Corner - Update on Sound Transit Plans in LFP







